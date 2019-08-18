Lions' Zach Zenner: Scores touchdown in preseason game
Zenner rushed three times for 17 yards and caught one pass for five yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Zenner looked healthy after having to leave last week's preseason opener with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, Ty Johnson didn't do anything overly impressive. As long as Zenner continues to perform well on special teams, he should have a solid chance of holding down a roster spot in 2019.
