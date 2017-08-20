Lions' Zach Zenner: Second RB to enter game Saturday
Zenner rushed four times for eight yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Zenner was the second tailback to enter the game once starter Ameer Abdullah was retired for the day, but that was only the case since Theo Riddick (wrist) was on the sideline. While he was solid in pass protection as usual and scampered for a nine-yard run at one point, Zenner accrued minus-one yard on his other three attempts and appeared less effective as a runner compared to second-year RB Dwayne Washington. Though Zenner (5-foot-11, 221 pounds) seems safe in his role as a short-yardage specialist for the time being, Washington (6-foot-2, 233 pounds) is the bigger and more athletic player who could potentially pry that job away from Zenner once he shows a higher command of the playbook.
