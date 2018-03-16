Lions' Zach Zenner: Staying in Detroit
Zenner is signing a contract to stay in Detroit, where he figures to compete for the No. 4 running back job, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Zenner has appeared in 28 games for the Lions since catching on as an undrafted free agent in 2015, taking 119 carries for 420 yards (3.5 YPC) and five touchdowns and catching 20 of 27 targets for 207 yards. He played more snaps on special teams (155) than offense (65) last season, and he'll likely have a similar role if he sticks on the roster for another year. The Lions are trying to add a veteran -- possibly Frank Gore -- to compete with Ameer Abdullah and Tion Green for carries. Zenner's special teams acumen may eventually give him the upper hand over Green or Abdullah in a battle for one of the final roster spots.
More News
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....