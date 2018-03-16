Zenner is signing a contract to stay in Detroit, where he figures to compete for the No. 4 running back job, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Zenner has appeared in 28 games for the Lions since catching on as an undrafted free agent in 2015, taking 119 carries for 420 yards (3.5 YPC) and five touchdowns and catching 20 of 27 targets for 207 yards. He played more snaps on special teams (155) than offense (65) last season, and he'll likely have a similar role if he sticks on the roster for another year. The Lions are trying to add a veteran -- possibly Frank Gore -- to compete with Ameer Abdullah and Tion Green for carries. Zenner's special teams acumen may eventually give him the upper hand over Green or Abdullah in a battle for one of the final roster spots.