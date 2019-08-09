Lions' Zach Zenner: Suffers injury Thursday
Zenner suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's preseason loss to the Patriots and did not return, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Zenner ended up only rushing three times for 13 yards after he ended up being the fourth tailback to enter the game. It's unclear at this point what sort of injury he is dealing with, but the Lions should have an update the next time they take the practice field.
