Lions' Zach Zenner: Vultures touchdown Week 5
Zenner rushed three times for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
Zenner technically wasn't the Lions' preferred goal-line option Sunday, as starter Ameer Abdullah got the first crack to plunge one in near the goal line. After Abdullah failed to score, though, Zenner subbed in and got the job done. However, barring an injury to Abdullah, this is likely Zenner's upside on any given week as his fantasy value is near null when he's not vulturing touchdowns. Furthermore, Zenner could revert to inactive status once Dwayne Washington (quadriceps) is healthy.
