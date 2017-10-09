Play

Zenner rushed three times for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

Zenner technically wasn't the Lions' preferred goal-line option Sunday, as starter Ameer Abdullah got the first crack to plunge one in near the goal line. After Abdullah failed to score, though, Zenner subbed in and got the job done. However, barring an injury to Abdullah, this is likely Zenner's upside on any given week as his fantasy value is near null when he's not vulturing touchdowns. Furthermore, Zenner could revert to inactive status once Dwayne Washington (quadriceps) is healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...