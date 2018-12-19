Lions' Zach Zenner: Won't face competition from Johnson
Zenner's teammate Kerryon Johnson (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With the rookie second-round pick officially ruled out, Zenner figures to maintain his role at the front of a committee over the final two weeks of the regular season. He leads the Lions with 22 carries over the past two games, most recently getting the starting nod over LeGarrette Blount in Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Bills. A Week 16 matchup with the Vikings doesn't look too appealing, though Zenner could push for an even larger share of the workload after Blount fell flat on his face (19 carries for 42 yards) the past two games. Either way, Theo Riddick will continue to handle passing downs in a struggling, injury-plagued offense.
