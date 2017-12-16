Zenner (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Bears.

With Ameer Abdullah sidelined the last two games, Zenner was rarely used, instead ceding snaps to Tion Green behind starter Theo Riddick. The Lions have deemed Abdullah healthy enough to return Saturday, leaving Zenner on the outside looking in for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop