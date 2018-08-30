Zenner (back) has been ruled out of Thursday's preseason game versus the Browns, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

With a roster spot on the line, Zenner was knocked from the contest due to a back injury, finishing exhibition season with nine carries for 16 yards and one reception for 11 yards. Thursday's development may have been enough to determine his fate in his competition with Ameer Abdullah and Dwayne Washington (undisclosed).