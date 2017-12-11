Lions' Zach Zenner: Zero yards on two carries
Zenner carried twice for zero yards during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.
Ameer Abdullah (neck) remained sidelined a second consecutive week, but Zenner remained quiet. Theo Riddick paced the team with 10 carries while Tion Green received five. No tailback on the Lions was particularly effective, however. Regardless, there's zero indication that Zenner will see an increased workload going forward regardless of Abdullah's availability.
