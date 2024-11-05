The Lions acquired Smith and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick from the Browns on Tuesday in exchange for 2025 fifth-round draft pick and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Detroit was in the market for pass-rushing help after defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) suffered a likely season-ending injury Week 6, and the addition of Smith fills that need. Through his nine games with Cleveland, Smith had notched five sacks among his 23 tackles and had generated a 19.1 percent win rate on his pass rushes, placing him 12th among edge rushers with at least 60 attempts, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. Smith should be ready to make his Lions debut this Sunday against the Texans.