Smith (personal) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Texans.
Smith will be unavailable in Week 10, as expected, after he was traded from the Browns to the Lions on Tuesday. The 32-year-old will now shift his focus to being ready to go for Week 11 versus the Jaguars on Nov. 17.
