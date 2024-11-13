Smith (personal) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Smith was held out of this past Sunday's game against Houston after being traded from Cleveland to Detroit on Nov. 5, but he will be good to go against Jacksonville on Sunday, Nov. 17. Through the first nine regular-season games with the Browns, Smith logged 23 tackles (15 solo), including 5.0 sacks.
