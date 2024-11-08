Smith (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Smith was just acquired from the Browns at the trade deadline Tuesday, so it's fair to wonder if he's up to speed with the defense. If cleared to play, Smith could play on strict passing downs, allowing him to rush the passer.
