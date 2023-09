Knight rushed three times for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-6 win over Atlanta.

Knight not only got the call to the active roster with David Montgomery (thigh) sidelined, but he got a few carries as well and ultimately matched No. 2 running back Craig Reynolds in production. However, Jahmyr Gibbs got the vast majority of the work, and most of Knight's responsibilities still came on special teams. The NC State product is not on the fantasy radar in advance of a Week 4 road trip to Green Bay.