The Cowboys waived Hajrullahu on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hajrullahu was splitting time equally with Brett Maher, but the former appears to have lost the job after being let go. As a rookie last season, Hajrullahu appeared in four games -- three with Carolina and one with Dallas -- and connected on 4-of-5 field goals and all eight of his extra-point tries.

