Lirim Hajrullahu: Waived by Rams
RotoWire Staff
Sep 4, 2020
Hajrullahu has been waived by the Rams.
As was Austin MacGinnis, meaning that the Rams have decided to proceed with Sam Sloman as their kicker heading into Week 1. Hajrullahu will thus look to land an opportunity elsewhere or perhaps even on the L.A.'s practice squad.
