Lirim Hajrullahu: Waived from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Panthers waived Hajrullahu from the practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Hajrullahu was signed by the Panthers last week. His work visa ran into issues, though, and he won't be eligible to play this season. The CFL star will look to make an NFL team in the 2021 campaign.
