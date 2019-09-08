LIVE: NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season!

The dust has settled on the Antonio Brown saga, and you guessed it, the end result is that he is officially a member of Bill Belichick's New England Patriots -- he will be catching passes from Tom Brady starting in Week 2. In a move that seems eerily similar to when the Patriots acquired wide receiver Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders for pennies on the dime, the NFL's best wideout is now a Patriot.

The early slate gives us our first look at Odell Beckham Jr. catching passes from Baker Mayfield. The star wideout has been bothered by a hip injury in training camp, but he's motivated to prove the New York Giants wrong for trading him -- a big play is waiting to happen.

Dalvin Cook is finally healthy after an injury-plagued first two NFL seasons and he showed it during the preseason. As a perfect fit for the zone-blocking scheme Minnesota brought in this offseason, Cook is one of our favorite fringe running backs who will make the jump into RB1 territory and it starts today at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Lamar Jackson in year two threatens to be the first 1,000-yard rushing quarterback in fantasy since Michael Vick, the Carson Wentz resurgence storyline, and how the Los Angeles Chargers will fare on offense without Melvin Gordon are just a few more angles we can't wait to watch play out.

