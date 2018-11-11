LIVE: NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2018 NFL season!

The Steelers and Panthers already got us off to quite an interesting start on Thursday night, but we've got 13 more games to go this week, including several intriguing matchups. Coming off their big Monday night win over the Cowboys, the Titans host the Patriots in Dion Lewis' and Malcolm Butler's first game against their former team. The banged up Bengals host the Saints as they attempt to keep pace with the Steelers in the AFC North. An equally banged up Washington team heads to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers. The first place Chicago Bears host the Lions as they attempt to create some separation in the division. The Colts and Jaguars do battle in an AFC South matchup. The Chiefs attempt to keep the good times rolling against the Cardinals. And the Bills and Jets both start backup quarterbacks in what is sure to be the Bills-Jets-iest game in Bills-Jets history.

The late Sunday afternoon slate sees the Chargers travel to Oakland to take on Jon Gruden's spiraling Raiders, the Rams welcome the suddenly surging Seahawks to Los Angeles, and the Packers take on Brock Osweiler (yes, still) and the Dolphins. Sunday Night Football has the Cowboys traveling to Philly to take on the defending champion Eagles. Jerry Jones said earlier this week that he doesn't see himself making an in-season coaching change, 10 years to the day after he said the same about Wade Phillips, only to fire him days later and replace him with Jason Garrett. We'll see if the same happens sometime soon after this matchup. Meanwhile, the Monday night game has the last place Giants traveling to San Francisco to take on Nick Mullens and the 49ers.

How does all this affect your fantasy football squad? We're glad you asked. Come chat with us about it.

