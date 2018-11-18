LIVE: NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
Welcome to Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season!
We've got quite the slate of games for you this week, and hopefully they'll provide as much excitement and intrigue as the Thursday night battle that saw the Seahawks defeat the Packers. In the early afternoon, we've got a rematch of an AFC playoff game from last season as the Le'Veon Bell-less Steelers visit the Jaguars. Also, the Colts play host to the Titans, the Giants look to continue their winning ways against the Buccaneers, the Panthers visit the Lions, the Cowboys take on the Falcons, the Texans travel to Washington, and Lamar Jackson makes his first career start for the Ravens against the division rival Bengals.
In the late games, the Cardinals play host to the Raiders, the Broncos travel to LA to take on the Chargers in Joey Bosa's probable return to the field, and the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles try to save their season with a tough road date against the Saints. Sunday Night Football pits NFC North rivals against each other as the first-place Bears take on the second-place Vikings. And of course, the Monday nighter might be the most exciting game of the year: the Chiefs and Rams will square off in Los Angeles, after the game was moved there from Mexico City due to dangerous field conditions.
Even with six teams on a bye, there's a whole lot of fantasy football-relevant stuff happening this weekend. Come chat with us about it, won't you?
Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.
