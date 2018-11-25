LIVE: NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season!

We've got a relatively light slate of games on hand this Sunday, with two teams (Rams and Chiefs) on the bye and three games having already been played on Thanksgiving, but that doesn't make things any less exciting. In the early afternoon, the matchups include an Eagles team looking to save its season against the Giants, Josh Allen making his return for the Bills against Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars, Lamar Jackson getting his second career start for the Ravens as they take on the Raiders, the Sam Darnold-less Jets doing battle with the division rival Patriots, the now Reuben Foster-less 49ers traveling to Tampa to play the Buccaneers, and a potentially important matchup for playoff purposes, with the Seahawks taking on the Panthers in Carolina.

The late afternoon schedule sees the Cardinals traveling to LA to play the Chargers, the Steelers head to Denver to play the Broncos at Mile High, and Andrew Luck and the Colts hosting the Dolphins in the return of Ryan Tannehill. Our Sunday Night Football game features two old rivals as the Packers and Vikings square off in Minnesota, while the Monday nighter pits the AFC South rival Texans and Titans against each other.

What does all this mean for your fantasy team? Well, you know that's why we're here this morning. Come chat with us about it.

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.