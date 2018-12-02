LIVE: NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2018 NFL season!

Bye weeks are finally over with, so there's a jam-packed slate of games in store for us this week. In the early afternoon, the Giants host the Bears, who are without Mitchell Trubisky for the second straight week. The Packers square off against the Cardinals as they try to save their season, the Colts look to solidify their positioning against the Jaguars, the Browns attempt to keep the good times rolling against the Texans, the Panthers look to snap their three-game losing streak in a game against the division rival Buccaneers, the Dolphins attempt to return to .500 against the Bills, the Bengals welcome A.J. Green back as they take on the Broncos, the Falcons get Deion Jones back against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and the Rams return from their bye week with a game against the Lions in Detroit.

In the late afternoon, the Chiefs take a visit to Oakland to play the Raiders, the Jets visit the Titans in Tennessee, the Seahawks host the 49ers, and the Vikings and Patriots square off in New England. The Sunday night game pits the Chargers against the Steelers in a matchup of AFC contenders, while on Monday night, the Eagles host division rival Washington, as they each attempt to keep pace with the suddenly scorching Cowboys in the NFC East.

What does all of this mean for your fantasy team? We're glad you asked. Come chat with us the morning and we'll break it all down.

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.