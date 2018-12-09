LIVE: NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season!

Bye weeks are done and your fantasy football playoffs are most likely here. That means we've got 14 games on Sunday, and there's quite the slate.

In the early afternoon, Baker Mayfield and the Browns host Cam Newton and the Panthers; Lamar Jackson's Ravens travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs; the Colts head to Houston to take on the Texans in a game with implications in the AFC South race; the Patriots attempt to secure their 16th consecutive 10-win season with a game in Miami against the Dolphins; the Saints attempt to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers; the Odell Beckham-less Giants take on Washington; the Packers take one more stab at saving their season with a home game against the Falcons; and top-10 picks Sam Darnold and Josh Allen do battle as the Jets take on the Bills.

In the late games, the Eagles and Cowboys duke it out for control of the NFC East; the Chargers attempt to further secure playoff positioning as they host the Bengals; the Steelers look to get back on track (without James Conner) against the Raiders; the Broncos, san Emmanuel Sanders, take on the 49ers; and the Cardinals play host to the Lions.

The night games this week could each have massive playoff implications in the NFC. On Sunday Night Football, Khalil Mack and the Bears host Todd Gurley and the Rams in Chicago, and on Monday night, the Seahawks welcome the Vikings to Seattle.

As always, every one of these games could have massive implications for your fantasy squad. Come chat with us about it.

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.