LIVE: NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season!

We've got a 14-game slate in store for you on Sunday, including several high-profile matchups. The early-afternoon portion of the schedule features several games between two potential playoff teams, such as Panthers at Falcons, Vikings at Packers, Texans at Titans, and Chiefs at Steelers.

Plus, we get the first career start for Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who takes on the Chargers. The Browns, who just cut ties with receiver Josh Gordon, look to finally get a win as they take on the Saints. The Dolphins and Jets, and Eagles and Buccaneers, each look to improve to 2-0, while Andrew Luck and the Colts look to stave off an 0-2 start against Washington. In the late afternoon, we've got Cardinals at Rams, Lions at 49ers, Raiders at Broncos, and an AFC title game rematch featuring the Patriots and Jaguars.

And all of that is just prelude to a 'Sunday Night Football' game that sees two of the NFL's oldest and most bitter rivals go head-to-head once again. The Cowboys and Giants each lost in Week 1, and will square off at Jerry World to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

The most important thing about all these matchups? Which of the players involved should start for your fantasy team, of course! We'll be here chatting throughout the morning about who to start and sit.

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.