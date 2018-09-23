LIVE: NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season!

As usual, we've got a jam-packed slate of games on tap for you today. Perhaps we can interest you in 49ers at Chiefs, one of the early season's most exciting contests? Can Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. get their offense into gear in order to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City machine? Elsewhere in the early-afternoon slate, the Bills travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers head to Washington, the Giants take on the Texans, Jon Gruden's Raiders look for their first win down in Miami, Blake Bortles and the Jaguars host Blaine Gabbert and the Titans, the upstart Broncos travel to Baltimore to battle the Ravens, the Falcons host the Saints in an early-season NFC South tilt that should have playoff implications, the Joe Mixon-less Bengals head to Carolina to take on the Panthers, and Carson Wentz makes his 2018 debut for the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, who take on the Colts.

As for the late afternoon, the Chargers and Rams to battle for Los Angeles bragging rights, the Cowboys head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a game that will surely have a whole lot of discussion about the future of Earl Thomas, and Sam Bradford gets one more shot to hold onto the Cardinals' starting quarterback job as Arizona hosts Khalil Mack and the Bears. Once 'Sunday Night Football' rolls around, Bill Belichick's Patriots will square off with the new charges of his former assistant coach Matt Patricia, as New England heads to Detroit to take on the Lions. And finally on Monday, the Steelers head to Tampa to play the Buccaneers, once again without Le'Veon Bell in tow.

This should all be very exciting, and throughout Sunday morning, we'll be here to chat with you about the fantasy football implications of each of these games -- starts, sits, injuries, questions, and more. Enjoy!

