LIVE: NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
Welcome to Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season!
The week got off to a rollicking start with Thursday night's shootout between the Rams and the Vikings. Here's hoping that Sunday's slate provides just as much action and just as much fun. There are 13 games on Sunday, and the schedule includes several matchups that are highly intruguing.
In the early afternoon, we get to see the Patriots attempt to avoid falling in a three-games-back hole in the AFC East as they take on the Dolphins. The Texans look to avoid an 0-4 start as they face the AFC South rival Colts. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the high-flying Buccaneers offense take on Khalil Mack and the stifling Chicago Bears defense. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to avoid the same fate as their NFC North brethren Vikings suffered last week at the hands of the Bills. Coming off a surprising win against the Patriots, the Lions look to continue rolling in Dallas against the Cowboys. Sam Darnold and the Jets do battle with the Jaguars defense. Carson Wentz gets his No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery back as the Eagles take on the Titans. And the Bengals, still without Joe Mixon, travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, who are without both starting safeties and their middle linebacker.
In the late afternoon slate, Baker Mayfield makes his first career start for the Browns, who play the Raiders in Oakland. Josh Rosen makes his first start as well, as the Cardinals welcome the Seahawks to Arizona. The Giants play host to Drew Brees and the Saints. And the Jimmy Garoppolo-less 49ers travel a few hours south to LA to take on the Chargers. This week's edition of 'Sunday Night Football' features one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries as the Steelers host the Ravens, and the Monday night matchup pits the 3-0 Chiefs against the division rival Broncos.
Week 4 features our first byes of the season, as Washington and the Panthers are off this week. Does that affect your fantasy team? Come chat with us about it all morning.
