LIVE: NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
Welcome to Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season!
Things get started early this morning with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles taking on the Jaguars in London. In case you haven't heard, four Jaguars players were apparently involved in a physical altercation in a U.K. nightclub. They were released after being detained for several hours and the three healthy players among the group are all expected to play.
Once that game ends, we've got a jam-packed early-afternoon slate of games, as usual. There are already a couple divisional rematches on tap as the Broncos and Chiefs, and Steelers and Browns will meet for the second time this season. Elsewhere, the Panthers, coming off their impressive comeback win a week ago, host the Ravens, who lost a heartbreaker to the Saints. The Seahawks travel to Detroit to play the Lions while the Jets head to Chicago to take on the Bears. The Jets' MetLife Stadium brethren, the Giants, play host to division rival Washington, which currently sits in first place in the NFC East.
The late afternoon schedule features the Raiders' first game without Amari Cooper, as they travel to Indianapolis to take on Andrew Luck and the Colts. Josh Rosen and the Cardinals host the banged-up 49ers, while Aaron Rodgers and the Packers play the Rams in L.A., in a game where Rodgers is the largest regular-season underdog he's ever been.
This week's edition of 'Sunday Night Football' is a rematch of one of the most memorable playoff games in recent memory, as the Saints return to the scene of the crime to take on the Vikings in a matchup of NFC contenders. And that's all a lead-up to Monday, when the Patriots will presumably blow out the Bills.
How does all of this affect your fantasy squad? We're glad you asked. Come chat with us all morning.
Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.
