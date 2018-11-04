LIVE: NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2018 NFL season!

We have a decidedly awesome slate of games on Sunday, with multiple matchups pitting inner-circle contenders against each other, stars playing against their former teams, and two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history going head-to-head on Sunday night.

We start things with with seven early-afternoon games, including the always testy Steelers-Ravens rivalry. Elsewhere in the early afternoon, the Dolphins host the Jets on a field that is apparently in horrible condition, Nathan Peterman starts for the Bills against the Bears' defense, Ryan Fitzpatrick returns to the starting lineup as the Buccaneers travel to Charlotte to take on the division rival Panthers, the Browns play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the first game of the post-Hue Jackson era, the Vikings take on the Lions without the services of Stefon Diggs (but potentially with Dalvin Cook), and Washington welcomes in the fresh-of-their-bye-week Falcons.

In the late afternoon games, we've got the suddenly surging Seahawks hosting the Chargers, Demaryius Thomas and the Texans taking on the Broncos in Denver, and a possible/probable/hopeful shooting between the Saints and the Rams in Los Angeles. And of course, on Sunday night, Tom Brady and the Patriots welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to Gillette Stadium for a game that will surely not have any mentions of the word "GOAT" during the broadcast. The Monday nighter sees the Cowboys debut Amari Cooper in his first game with a star on the side of his helmet, as Dallas takes on the Tennessee Titans.

We'll be here throughout the morning to break down the fantasy implications of all these matchups. Join us!

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.