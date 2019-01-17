LJ Scott: Withdraws from Senior Bowl

Scott will not play in the Senior Bowl due to a suspected ankle injury, Aaron McMann of MLive reports.

Scott appeared in just five games for the Spartans during the 2018 campaign while battling injuries and they continue to plague him beyond his college career. Scott averaged only 3.3 yards per carry as a senior and didn't reach the end zone, likely seeing his draft stock plunge compared to what he was hoping for when he returned to East Lansing for his senior season. He will bypass an opportunity to regain some of his lost stock in the Senior Bowl and instead will prepare for the NFL Combine beginning in late February.