LJ Scott: Withdraws from Senior Bowl
Scott will not play in the Senior Bowl due to a suspected ankle injury, Aaron McMann of MLive reports.
Scott appeared in just five games for the Spartans during the 2018 campaign while battling injuries and they continue to plague him beyond his college career. Scott averaged only 3.3 yards per carry as a senior and didn't reach the end zone, likely seeing his draft stock plunge compared to what he was hoping for when he returned to East Lansing for his senior season. He will bypass an opportunity to regain some of his lost stock in the Senior Bowl and instead will prepare for the NFL Combine beginning in late February.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...