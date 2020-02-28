Play

Lloyd Cushenberry: Injures hamstring at combine

Cushenberry's workout at the 2020 NFL Combine was cut short due to a hamstring injury Friday, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Cushenberry recorded 25 reps on the bench press and a 5.27 40-yard dash prior to sustaining the injury. He appeared to pull his right hamstring while attempting a second 40-yard dash. Barring a more significant issue coming to light, Cushenberry's position as one of the top interior linemen in the class shouldn't be impacted by his injury.

