Logan Paulsen: Let go by San Francisco
The 49ers waived Paulsen on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's the third time that Paulsen has been cut by San Francisco since the beginning of training camp, which illustrates his place on the periphery of the roster. Even if he re-signs with the 49ers and sticks along for a prolonged period, Paulsen will act mainly as a blocker and won't see much involvement in the passing game.
