Play

Paulsen was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Paulsen was released in order to make room for two defensive line signings after the team placed Arik Armstead (hand) on injured reserve. Paulsen didn't see many offensive reps with the 49ers this season, spending most of his time instead on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...