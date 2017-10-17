Logan Paulsen: Released by 49ers
Paulsen was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Paulsen was released in order to make room for two defensive line signings after the team placed Arik Armstead (hand) on injured reserve. Paulsen didn't see many offensive reps with the 49ers this season, spending most of his time instead on special teams.
More News
-
49ers' Logan Paulsen: Re-signs with 49ers after being cut•
-
49ers' Logan Paulsen: Records first preseason catch Thusday•
-
49ers' Logan Paulsen: No targets through two games•
-
49ers' Logan Paulsen: Familiarity with offense helps roster bid•
-
Bears' Logan Paulsen: Joining 49ers as part of overhaul•
-
Bears' Logan Paulsen: Finishes season with three receptions•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...