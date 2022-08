Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that the team is expected to re-sign Ryan after releasing him ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Ryan reportedly put together a strong training camp in Tampa Bay, but he failed to make the initial 53-man roster. However, the Buccaneers are expected to be opening up a few roster spots in the near future, and it appears like Ryan will fill one of those openings.