Ryan views himself as a safety rather than a cornerback going forward, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Ryan's agent recently emailed all 32 GMs safety stats in order to compare his clients production to others at the position. While he has played primarily corner to date, he wants to provide more depth and versatility for whatever team he ultimately signs with. The 29-year-old is reportedly seeking a $10 million per year deal and hoping his ability to play multiple positions will help make that happen.