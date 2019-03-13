The Bills will not extend a tender to Thomas, making him an unrestricted free agent, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas logged 12 catches for 77 yards without a touchdown last season, in addition to 191 snaps on special teams. Most of his damage came during a Week 9 loss to the Bears, in which he posted seven catches for 40 yards. The veteran tight end will look to stick in a depth role elsewhere in the league.