Thomas was released by the Lions on Sunday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

This is a surprise since Thomas was being hyped as a lock to make the roster most of the summer. Nevertheless, Detroit evidently needed roster space to bring on former Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic and Thomas clearly drew the short stick. The Lions will thus roll with only two tight ends on the active roster to start the season: T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James.