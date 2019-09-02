The Titans signed Woodside to their practice squad Sunday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Woodside spent training camp as the team's third quarterback, and put together a fairly impressive resume across the team's four preseason contests. Despite connecting on just four of 13 pass attempts in the team's second exhibition, he completed 60.5 percent of his passes and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt overall. The Titans elected to keep only Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill on their active roster, so if either one suffers an injury, Woodside could find himself locked into the backup role.

