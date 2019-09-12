The Titans placed Woodside on their practice squad injured list Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

It remains to be seen what sort of injury Woodside is dealing with. Barring an injury settlement, the 2018 seventh-round pick's designation will likely prevent him the opportunity of being promoted to Tennessee's 53-man roster at any point in 2019.

