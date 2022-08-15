Johnson was waived by the Chiefs on Monday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Johnson was let go by the Chiefs after the team traded a 2024 seventh-round conditional pick to acquire him from the Texans in May. The 26-year-old cornerback registered 55 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions while starting seven of 14 games with Houston in 2021. Johnson will now pass through waivers, where he should have a good chance to land with a new team in need of defensive back depth this offseason.