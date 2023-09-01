Burns (shoulder) signed with the Browns' practice squad Wednesday.
Burns suffered a shoulder injury during Cleveland's preseason game against the Eagles, but it seems as if he's since moved past the issue. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of Arizona in 2021 before linking up with the Jaguars and spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad. Burns was without a team last year, but he's now agreed to join the Browns' practice squad ahead of the coming season.
