Lorenzo Doss: Let go by Panthers
Doss was waived by the Panthers on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Doss was a depth option in the Panthers' secondary this season, and with the team signing veteran safety Eric Reid on Thursday, a roster spot needed to be cleared. Doss will be a unrestricted free agent should he clear waivers.
