Lorenzo Jerome: Waived by 49ers
Jerome was waived by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jerome was active four of the 49ers five games and recorded three tackles in limited defensive and special teams snaps. The 27-year-old could potentially return to the 49ers' practice squad if he clears waivers.
