Lou Young: Waived with injury settlement
Young (groin) was waived with an injury settlement by the Redskins on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Young was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week due to a groin ailment but the Redskins have now decided to part ways with the 25-year-old.
