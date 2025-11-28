site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lucas Havrisik: Back with Green Bay
RotoWire Staff
The Packers signed Havrisik to the practice squad Friday.
Green Bay cut Havrisik on Wednesday, but he's returning to the organization as depth behind Brandon McManus.
