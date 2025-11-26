The Packers waived Havrisik on Wednesday.

Havrisik signed with the Packers in early October and kicked in three games while Brandon McManus was sidelined with an injury. During that span, Havrisik converted all four of his field-goal attempts, including a 61-yarder in Week 7 against the Cardinals, but went just seven of nine on point-after tries. Now on waivers, he's expected to be a popular option for teams in need of a kicker.