Lucas Havrisik: Dropped by Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Packers waived Havrisik on Wednesday.
Havrisik signed with the Packers in early October and kicked in three games while Brandon McManus was sidelined with an injury. During that span, Havrisik converted all four of his field-goal attempts, including a 61-yarder in Week 7 against the Cardinals, but went just seven of nine on point-after tries. Now on waivers, he's expected to be a popular option for teams in need of a kicker.
More News
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Shaky performance in win•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Officially kicking Sunday•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: In line to kick Sunday•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Third straight scratch•
-
Packers' Lucas Havrisik: Inactive again in Week 9•