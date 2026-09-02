The Broncos signed Krull to the practice squad Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Krull was unable to beat Dallen Bentley for the fourth tight end spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster, resulting in the former being released Sunday. Krull will stay in Denver on the practice squad and would be a candidate for elevation to the active roster if the Broncos needed game-day depth at tight end. Krull was limited to three regular-season games last year due to a foot injury, finishing with two catches (on four targets) for 15 yards while also contributing on special teams.