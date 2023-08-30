Jackson is set to stay with the Vikings via their practice squad, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio

Jackson has been working his way up the ladder in several develepmental leagues since ending his collegiate career with Western Kentucky in 2021. He has spent time in the Spring League, CFL and most recently the XFL with the D.C. Defenders this offseason. Although he did not make it through the Vikings' final cut after training camp, his climb continues, as he will now get the chance to impress at practice and hopefully get the call up on a game day.