The Lions signed Jackson to the practice squad Monday.

Jackson was signed by the Lions in mid-June and played well in the team's preseason finale against the Colts on Friday, when he caught five passes on as many targets for 94 yards. He didn't crack the 53-man roster and was waived by Detroit on Sunday, but he performed well enough in training camp and preseason games to be invited back by the Lions on the practice squad. Jackson last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Vikings, when he mostly played on special teams across three regular-season games.