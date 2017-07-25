Whitehead (hamstring) was cut by the Cowboys on Monday, NFL.com reports.

Whitehead is facing misdemeanor petty larceny charges stemming from an arrest in June. Though he isn't scheduled to appear in court until Aug. 10, it seems the Cowboys didn't want to wait around, which would seem to represent a vote of confidence in rookie Ryan Switzer taking over as the team's primary return man.

