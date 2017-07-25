Whitehead (hamstring) was cut Monday by the Cowboys, NFL.com reports.

Whitehead's release comes on the same day it was revealed that he missed a scheduled arraignment in court earlier in July for a misdemeanor petty larceny charge he received in Virginia in June. Though Whitehead isn't scheduled to appear in court again until Aug. 10, it seems the Cowboys didn't want to wait around for the legal process to sort itself out. Whitehead's dismissal would seem to represent an organizational vote of confidence in rookie Ryan Switzer, who now appears poised to open the 2017 campaign as the Cowboys' primary return man.